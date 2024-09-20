This week we have been celebrating the Geeked Week, celebration in which new information is given about the next series of Netflix like the second season of Merlina, One Piece, Avatar and many more that are expected by a wave of fans of the entertainment world. And within all the announcements there was also a focus on the world of animation, where strangely there has been a predominance of programs based on stories from the world of video games.

One of the series is nothing more and nothing less than Splinter Cell: Deathwatchwhich will put on screen the spy adventures of this franchise created by Ubisoftwhich is a job in which they will have to pay attention to every detail to follow the structure of their universe. To demonstrate what has been worked on in the project, they have released a first trailer where they reveal some scenarios and the iconic visor used by the special agents of the saga.

You can see it here:

Here is the description of the saga:

Splinter Cell is an action-adventure video game franchise developed and published by Ubisoft. Based on the universe created by famed spy novelist Tom Clancy, the series follows the missions of Sam Fisher, an agent of the secret organization Third Echelon, part of the United States National Security Agency (NSA).

The game is notable for its focus on stealth, where players must avoid detection while undertaking infiltration and intelligence-gathering missions. The series has been widely popular for its tactical gameplay, immersive narrative, and use of advanced technological gadgets to navigate obstacles and enemies. The first installment was released in 2002, and has since spawned multiple sequels and spin-offs.

There is no release date for the series yet, so we will have to wait for more information.

