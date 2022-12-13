Just as expected, today the first official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Versesequel to Into the Spider-Verse. Although details about the story are scant, this trailer gives us a good idea of ​​the kind of adventure that awaits us next year.

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse shows us to Thousands traveling to a new dimension where multiple Spider-Man, including Gwen and Peter B. Parker, interact with each other. All this while we can listen to a narration from our protagonist’s mother.

Apparently, Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099, will oppose Miles in one way or another, and for the moment the reason is a mystery. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse It will hit theaters on June 2, 2023.. On related topics, the release date of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse it looks spectacular. Into the Spider-Verse It was a blast, and I can’t wait to see what kind of adventure awaits us, not only in this sequel, but in the third part as well.

Via: sony