As you already know, henry cavill will no longer have the role of Geralt of Rivia in the series of The Witcher, this for issues that were not yet entirely clear a few months ago that the notification was given. However, she will continue on the show since he still filmed the third season of the show. Netflixwhich finally has a trailer and release date.

The most curious thing is that, as happened with stranger things in its season 4, The Witcher It will also be divided into two parts, the so-called volume 1 will be issued on June 29, while the 2nd will be added on July 27th to the streaming platform. This to give considerable time so that all the fans have been able to enjoy the episodes.

Here’s your progress:

This is the synopsis of the show:

As monarchs, wizards, and beasts from across the continent vie to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. With magical training from Ciri, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers, but instead find they have landed on a battlefield of political corruption, magic black and treason fight, put everything on the line, or risk being lost forever.

Remember that the first wave arrives on June 29 to Netflix.

Via: comic book

editor’s note: At this point, many fans thought it would never be released, but at least it’s something that has finally taken shape. Of course, in season four the abrupt change of leading actor will be quite rare.