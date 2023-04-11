In recent months the fever for the franchise of resident Evil It has been on the surface, since not many weeks ago the remake of the fourth main installment was released, as well as the appearance of rumors to return to the live action format. And that’s not all, since the first trailer for his next CGI-animated film has been released.

Something that draws attention regarding this film baptized as Resident Evil: Death Island, is that it will be a special meeting of the most iconic characters of the franchise, those who participated in the first games. And that means, that at last there will be an official interaction between jill valentine and Leon S.Kennedy, who have never crossed paths.

Here you can see it:

Regarding the premiere of the film, it was recently confirmed that it will arrive in Japan next July 7th, The best thing is that viewers will be able to admire it in all its splendor in movie theaters. Western fans for now do not have good news, since it is not spoken if it will also arrive in this format or if it will happen with other tapes of this style, a streaming broadcast.

This is the synopsis:

DSO Agent Leon S. Kennedy is on a mission to rescue Dr. Antonio Taylor from kidnappers, when a mysterious woman thwarts his pursuit. Meanwhile, BSAA agent Chris Redfield investigates a zombie outbreak in San Francisco, where the cause of the infection cannot be identified. The only thing the victims have in common is that they have all recently visited Alcatraz Island. Following that lead, Chris and his team head to the island, where a new horror awaits.

For now, everything remains a mystery in terms of releases in the West.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: These kinds of decisions to say nothing about the West are strange, given that Resident Evil is a franchise that feels very Western despite being created in Japan. But well, we will have to wait longer to know the date for these lands.