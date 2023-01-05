We are in a renaissance for Nicolas Cage. After the success of films like Mandy Pig Y The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, The actor’s next big role will be Dracula in Renfieldtape that has revealed its first advance today.

In Renfield, Nicolas Cage plays Dracula. However, the first trailer for the film makes it clear that the focus of this work is on his servant, and everything a human has to do to please this creature of the night. This is the description of the tape:

“Renfield (Hoult), who has had enough of his centuries as Dracula’s (Cage) lackey. The henchman finds a new lease on life and maybe even redemption when he falls for feisty and always angry traffic cop Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina).

Renfield It will hit theaters on April 14, 2023.

Editor’s Note:

Nicolas Cage is a great actor who has made it clear in recent years that he still has the potential to not only star in some of the weirdest and funniest movies possible, but he’s also a serious actor with what it takes to be the Hollywood star that we all remember.

