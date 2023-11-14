This year during Pokémon Day A new presentation has been held in which we learned about the DLC of Scarlet and Violetas well as details on applications such as Sleepwhich has already been launched, having a moderate success that failed to reach the rise of Go!. However, what stood out most about this presentation was the series of Pokemon Conciergewhich features a type of stop motion animation, something that the saga had not experienced before.

Since that first revelation they have shown us small details and a few seconds of progress, but now that the premiere is close, a video has been released in which we can learn more about the protagonist of the show, haruwho becomes the janitor Pokemon. The same thing that ensures that tourists at a resort have a great time, this not only includes humans, but also pocket monsters.

This is the synopsis by Netflix:

This is the story of Haru, the new concierge of the Pokémon Resort located on one of the southern islands. While she works with her colleagues to care for all the Pokémon staying there, Haru rediscovers herself.

As we well know, Pokemon has remained quite traditional in terms of animation, with an anime style that comes directly from the adventures of Ash Ketchum. However, they have opened up to more styles in recent years, we have seen that in the remake of the first film and also Path to the Top. And from what we see in this new series, they will continue trying to innovate so that fans remain loyal to this franchise that continues to remain the most million-dollar in the world.

Remember that the December 28th premieres Pokémon Concierge in Netflix.

Editor’s note: This series looks quite interesting, so we’ll have to keep an eye on it as soon as it premieres on the platform. Furthermore, the dubbing seen in the first trailer is most promising and nostalgic.