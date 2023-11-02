Although for some it is no longer on the radar, the reboot movies of Planet of the Apes They continue to advance, something that began in the last decade and that tells us the story of Cease, a character who acquired great intelligence due to scientific experiments. However, he is not the only one of the species who has taken this stance, going through wars of divisions of opinion and now, he is coming to the conclusion of said narrative.

The name of the new film is neither more nor less than Planet of the Apes: New Kingdom, and to celebrate that it will arrive soon, an action-packed trailer has been released in which we see the protagonist fight the definitive battle for the liberation of his species. Something that draws attention is the fact that now those who are hunted with humans, but the goal is to find a balance or at least that has been established in past installments.

Here you can see it:

Here is the synopsis of the film:

When a tyrannical new ape leader builds his empire by enslaving other primate clans, a young ape named Cornelius embarks on a harrowing journey that will have him questioning everything he knew about the past and making decisions that will define the future of both apes and humans. humans.



Remember that this film has a planned release date for May 24, 2024 On cinemas.

Editor’s note: The truth is that I have not been able to see this entire series of films, if only the first one in which James Franco appears. Now, it catches my attention to give them a chance on the different streaming services available.