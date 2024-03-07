After a couple of box office failures, Disney has taken on the task of focusing on sequels to the most famous properties they have had in recent years. One of these projects is Inside Out 2. After several months of waiting, Today the first official trailer for this film has finally been sharedand shows us a couple of new ideas, but others already known.

Inside Out 2 presents us with Riley, the protagonist of the first film, in a new stage in her life and, as a consequence, emotions never seen before will make an appearance. Here we can see Anxiety, Shame, Envy and Apathy, which will take control of the girl, even if Alegría and her team do not agree. This is the description of the tape:

“The little voices inside Riley's head know her inside and out, but next summer everything changes when Disney and Pixar's 'Inside Out 2' introduces a new emotion: anxiety. According to director Kelsey Mann, the new character promises to cause a stir at headquarters.”

As you could see, Inside Out 2 will follow a similar path to the original. Here, new emotions take control of Riley, imprisoning Joy and company. In this way, our old protagonists will have to travel through Riley's subconscious to resume their positions, similar to what happened with the first film.

Inside Out 2 will hit movie theaters on June 14.

Editor's Note:

I liked the first movie Inside Out, but it seems that Disney and Pixar are going to give us the same story, but now with new characters. It remains to be seen what the final product will be like, but this first preview, rather than convincing me, worries me.

Via: Pixar