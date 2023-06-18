Today the event was held Netflix known as Tudum, same that presented the newest thing that is coming for this platform, thus having great guests like himself henry cavill with The Witcher. However, something that was expected with great excitement was the live action of One Piece, which already has its first preview and date.

Check the video here:

This is the synopsis:

Here comes the first look at the adaptation of Eiichirō Oda’s successful manga, the most popular in history… with real-life actors! “One Piece” sets sail on August 31, only on Netflix.

As seen in the description, the show arrives on August 31 from this year to Netflix. It is not known if they will release all the chapters at once or if they will do it weekly.

Via: Netflix

Editor’s note: Some scenes look a little weird, I’m not going to lie that rubber power is weird. However, you will have to keep an eye on it when you reach the platform.