The Pokémon Company has released the first trailer for the next series in the animated Pokémon series, and gives us a few more details about the main characters.

We’ve already been introduced to protagonists Liko and Roy, as well as Captain Pikachu and his partner Friede.

As well as the protagonists, we also get a glimpse of a new character, and which other Pokémon we can expect to see in the series.

The new trailer for the next animated Pokémon series.

Liko, who is from Scarlet and Violet’s region Paldea, has a mysterious pendant and seems to be in search of something. Roy, from the Kanto region from the original games, is an ambitious trainer who wants to challenge the Pokémon from the legends. Roy also has a mysterious Poké ball, which will likely have some plot importance.

Friede has now been confirmed as a Pokémon Professor, though unfortunately we didn’t get any new information about Captain Pikachu.

Pokémon spotted throughout the trailer include Oshawott, Charizard, and Electabuzz. Ceruledge, which was introduced in Scarlet and Violet, appears alongside a character in a dark suit and a half and half hairdo (just in case you couldn’t tell he’s supposed to be shady).

The new series is due to begin on 14th April in Japan, when it’ll kick off with an hour-long special. The current series will end in March, when we’ll finally say farewell to long-time face of the series Ash and his Pikachu.