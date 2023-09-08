Apple TV Plus has released its first trailer for “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters“, a 10-episode series based on the franchise monsterverse of legendarywhich features iconic kaijus such as Godzilla, King Kong and King Ghidorah. The first two episodes will be released globally on the streaming platform on November 17, followed by one episode each week until January 12.

The trailer itself doesn’t reveal much about what else we can expect. There are some scenes of Bill Randa (played by John Goodman) who appeared in “Kong: Skull Island” (2017), flashes of various giant beasts and, of course, an ominous sonic atmosphere that supports the images of all the glorious destruction they have likely caused.

If you are a fan of monsterverse because you love to see giant creatures fighting like Pokemon apocalyptic, then this series looks pretty promising so far. The series picks up the plot after the events of “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (2019), following two brothers as they explore their family’s connection to Monarch, the mysterious organization that has been interfering with Godzilla, King Kong and other primordial titans. Set in various time periods, the brothers’ journey takes them to army officer Lee Shaw (played by both Kurt Russell and his real-life son Wyatt Russell) and explores his involvement with Monarch dating back to the 1950s.

Also starring Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” aims to explore “the question of who are the real monsters” in a world where humanity is trying to coexist with a newly discovered population of giant titans.

It’s nice to see that Warner Bros. and Toho are still dedicated to their shared project. monsterverse. The next film in the franchise, “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire“, is scheduled to be released in the US on April 12 of next year, so we won’t have to wait too long before we can enjoy another dose of the fight of the titans in theaters.

Via: The Verge

Author’s note: Yes, I think this series is going to be great, please don’t let me down, Apple friends. I will wait until there are several chapters to hire the service and finish watching ted lasso by the way.