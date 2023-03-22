For a few months ago there was talk of a 30th anniversary special for the franchise power Rangerswhich would be broadcast exclusively on the platform of Netflix. However, not much more information had been given regarding its plot or other details, and now that has changed minutes ago with the revelation of its first advance.

From what is seen in the video posted on Youtube, some of the well-known characters from this series return, specifically those who were in the first generation of colored warriors. On the other hand, it is seen in a fragment that also the Rangers green is present, so it could be the last work of Jason David Frank before passing away.

Here the video:

For its part, a memory is shown to Thruy Trang, actress who at the time played the Rangers yellow in color, it was even argued that one of the most iconic villains was the cause of the absence of his character in the special. However, it is well known that he unfortunately passed away after having a car accident in the year 2001.

Remember that Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always the premiere April 19 on Netflix.

Via: Netflix

Editor’s note: It will be difficult to have an incomplete reunion of the cast of the Rangers, especially Jason David Frank will be missed, since he is by far the one who was most attached to the franchise derived from Super Sentai.