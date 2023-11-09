Nowadays, television series are already common, but more than anything they have gained high popularity for being launched on different streaming platforms. A company that has realized this is none other than Apple, which has already had successes. of masses like Ted Lasso. And now, a first trailer of a quite ambitious project has been released, the name it bears is Masters of the Aira program that will focus on war aviators.

What really catches your attention here are the people who are in the production section, since there are big names like Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman. Added to this is an interesting story that takes place within the framework of the Second World War. And although it is a topic that has been exploited a lot in Hollywood, for many it is important to have different points of view during such a strong event.

Here you can see the trailer:

This is the synopsis of the series:

Based on the book of the same name by Donald L. Miller and scripted by John Orloff, “Masters of the Air” follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they carry out dangerous bombing raids on Nazi Germany and fight against the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet. Portraying the psychological and emotional price these young men paid as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich is the essence of “Masters of the Air.” Some were shot down and captured; some were injured or killed. And some were lucky enough to return home. Regardless of individual fate, everyone was exacted a toll.

This is the cast chosen by Apple:

Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle and Nate Mann, who are joined by Raff Law, Academy Award nominee Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook and Ncuti Gatwa.

Regarding the release date of Masters of the Air, will come to Apple TV+ the next 26 of January of 2024.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: This series sounds interesting, I hadn’t really heard of it until this first trailer was released by Apple. We’ll have to keep an eye on it when it hits screens around the world at some point in 2024.