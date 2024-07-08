This year Marvel has been quite absent in the film and series part of the UCMsince in these months they have not released any content and the closest thing at this time is Deadpool & Wolverine, film that will premiere in a couple of weeks to unite this character with the universe that we already know from the AvengersAnd to end the year, we have another product that perhaps no one asked for, but that could become a great surprise.

The show in question is Agatha all alongwhere the protagonist is the witch who fought Scarlett Witch in Wandavision, but who will now have her moment to shine in terms of context. And to celebrate that there is already a release date for it, its first trailer has been released.

You can see it here:

As for the cast, it includes Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors are Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

The arrival September 18 on Disney+ with two episodes on premiere day.

Via: Marvel

Author’s note: It’s going to be interesting to check out this series, hopefully it won’t disappoint like the last ones that have come out, that is, Echo.