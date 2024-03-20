In 2019, Amy Hennig, famous for her work on the original Uncharted trilogy, revealed her new studio, known as Skydance Media. In 2021, she announced that she was working on a game Marvel starring Captain America and Black Panther. Three years after this initial revelation, The first official trailer of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydrawhich confirms its launch window.

As part of Epic Games' presentation at GDC, Henning and his team revealed the first look at Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydraa title described as a “narrative-focused action-adventure game,” which will be available sometime in 2025. Here we can control four different heroes, including Captain America and Black Panther. All this in a France occupied by the Nazis during World War II. This is the project description:

“Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra: In the chaos of war, worlds collide. “Skydance New Media and Marvel Games share an original story where a set of four heroes must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to face their common enemy.”

Although at the moment we do not know who exactly the other two heroes are, The trailer not only shows us Captain America and Black Panther, but to two other characters focused on supporting the protagonists that we already know. In this way, the possibility of controlling soldiers without powers is not ruled out.

The trailer of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra It looks spectacular, since it is being developed with the most current version of Unreal Engine 5. We can only wait for more information to become available. We remind you that Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra It will arrive on consoles and PC at some point in 2025. On related topics, new unpublished material emerges from Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Similarly, Marvel's Midnight Suns comes to PlayStation Plus.

Editor's Note:

I'm a huge Amy Hennig fan, and I can't wait to see what kind of adventure she presents us with. Taking his previous work into consideration, this is likely to be one of the most acclaimed narrative adventures of the next year, and if his work with Marvel turns out to be positive, there's a good chance that the Star Wars game he's working on will be much better.

Via: Marvel