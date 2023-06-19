This weekend a live event known as Tudumwhich was held in Brazil and focused entirely on covering the television shows that will reach Netflix in the coming months. One of them is Avatar the last Airbenderbut not the version of Nickelodeon almost two decades ago, but the live action that is being prepared.

For this, a first advance has been presented in which we can see the signs of the four elements, which are vital within the story in which the main character can handle each and every one of them. Of course, we have not yet had a first look at what the cast of the show will look like in their respective outfits.

Here you can check it:

As for the show’s premiere date, there is still nothing clear for fans who are waiting to see the return of these characters’ journey, only confirming that it will arrive at some point in the 2024. The production company invites fans to be aware of future developments and also the date for the release of the episodes.

Remember that the show will be exclusive to Netflix.

Editor’s note: Avatar is a franchise quite remembered by people, so Netflix has to do a good job with it. It is thought that each season will adapt each book as with the Nickelodeon series.