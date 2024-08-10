D23’s announcements just keep coming. We already have one for Agatha All Along, another for Snow White, another for Daredevil: Born Again and now we have one for Ironheart.

The first thing you should know is that on X (formerly Twitter) there is a trailer for Ironheart which was recorded with a phone camera during the main presentation of Disney during D23.

The series will star Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, Lyric Ross, Matthew Elam, Anji White, Manny Montana and Shea Couleé.

The production by Marvel Television will show us the life of Riri Williams, a genius student who manages to enter MIT and there she will continue her career while trying to repair and improve her suit, which is very similar to Tony Stark’s.

What we can see in the trailer is a bit of Riri Williams’ story and all the obstacles she will have to face in order to succeed with her suit. It is worth remembering that we see a lot of African-American culture throughout the trailer and with a predictable plot that goes hand in hand with what we saw in Black Panther 2.

Source: Marvel Studios

If that wasn’t enough, Jim Rash returns as the MIT dean from Captain America: Civil War.

What do you think about the fact that they have already decided to show a formal preview of this series and announce that it will be available in 2025?