Inside Outeither Intensely as it is known in our region, it is one of the best Disney and Pixar films in recent years. Thus, It shouldn’t be a big surprise to hear that a sequel is already on the waysomething that multiple reports and rumors have confirmed in recent months.

On this occasion, Inside Out 2 presents us with Riley as a teenager. With this stage in her life already underway, a new emotion joins the group of Alegría y Co., and it is Anxiety, a character who will be voiced by Maya Hawkefamous for her role as Robin in Stranger Things. This is what Kelsey Mann, the director of the sequel, commented on the matter:

“Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, may be new to the team, but she’s not really the type to take a backseat. That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what happens inside our minds.”

For its part, this is the description of the tape:

“Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly created teenager Riley just as the headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make way for something completely unexpected: new emotions! Joy, sadness, anger, fear and disgust, who have long been running a successful operation in every way, are not sure how to feel when anxiety appears. And it seems she is not alone. She is voiced by Maya Hawke in Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen.”

Although at the moment there is no specific release date, it is expected that Inside Out 2 hits theaters during the summer of 2024. On related topics, Disney is preparing a sequel to Doug. Likewise, Disney plans to revive a classic that traumatized millions of children.

Editor’s Note:

Intensely It is a great film, and although the work of Disney and Pixar has not been the best in recent years, this sequel could well redeem the mistakes of these two companies. I can’t wait to see it, and see how the topic of anxiety and other mental problems are treated.

Via: Pixar