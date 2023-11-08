













First trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released to celebrate Rockstar Games’ 25th anniversary









Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about. pic.twitter.com/YaAxRVfZGe — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

Well, the first trailer dedicated to Grand Theft Auto 6 will occur during December when Rockstar Games celebrate your 25th anniversary. Yes, for more than two decades this developer has amazed us with a wide variety of video games.

It is worth noting that this information comes directly from the hand of Sam Houserone of the founders of Rockstar Games (also a survivor) and fans couldn’t be happier about this news.

For the moment, we only have to endure a long wait and be aware of all the information that is revealed around this project that fans want to see in action in all its splendor and not in leaks that perhaps did not expose the true potential. of the product.

Source: Rockstar

The Game Awards could be the place to see the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6

When Dan Houser revealed that it would be during December the first formal video of Grand Theft Auto 6 The first thing that came to mind is the event where dozens of video game trailers are released. Yes, we are referring to the The Game Awards by Geoff Keighley.

The point is that this individual also has to confirm said information first and when reviewing his account. x, because nothing appears. What does remind us is that we are less than 30 days away from The Game Awards, which will take place on December 7.

Are you excited about the potential Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

