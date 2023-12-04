In addition to the MCU, the most successful cinematic universe of the moment is the Warner Bros. Monsterverse. Here we find the Godzilla and King Kong films. In this way, the study has released the first trailer of Godzilla x Kong: New Empirethe next big installment that will unite these two titans.

The last film in the series, Godzilla vs Kong, presented us with a large-scale conflict between these two giants, which culminated in a union to stop the fearsome Mecha Godzilla. Now, New Empire offers us the next step for the series, where The titans have to join forces to defeat another fearsome MUTO. This is the description of the tape:

“The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures’ Monsterverse motion picture continues the explosive showdown of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their own existence and ours. ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ delves into the stories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, as you uncover the mythical battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and brought them together. humanity forever.”

Thanks to this trailer and some previous promos, we know that the villain of the film is Scar King. The ancient titan used to rule the Hollow Earth, but his desire for power became greedy. Centuries ago, Godzilla was able to trap Scar King in the Hollow Earth and has been training hard to get revenge. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will follow Scar King as he implements his plan, and it will be up to our heroes to stop him.

Godzilla x Kong: New Empire will be directed by Adam Wingardand starring Rebecca Hall, famous for Godzilla Vs. kong and The Night House, Brian Tyree Henry, recognized for Godzilla Vs. kong and bullet trainDan Stevens, who appeared in Gaslit, Legion and Beauty and the BeastKaylee Hottle, who we previously saw in Godzilla Vs. kongAlex Ferns, from The Batman, Wrath of Man and Chernobyland Fala Chen, famous for Irma Vep and Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

For its part, the script is by Terry Rossiowho previously worked at Godzilla Vs. kong and the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Simon Barrett, famous for You’re Nextand Jeremy Slater, recognized for Moon Knight. For their part, Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni and Brian Rogers will be the producers.

It is expected that Godzilla x Kong: New Empire hits theaters on April 10, 2024. In the meantime, you can see more of the MonsterVerse on the small screen. Earlier this year, Apple TV+ brought to life Monarch: Legacy of Monsterswhich has filled in the gaps for fans of these titans. On related topics, here you can see the trailer for the second season of House of the Dragon. Likewise, the trailer for the fourth season of The Boys is here.

Editor’s Note:

Surprisingly, the MonsterVerse has been a success, which is strange when you consider that the only memorable thing about these movies are the action scenes. There isn’t a single character beyond Godzilla and King Kong that is memorable and, above all, there seems to be no clear direction for this universe.

Via: Warner Bros.