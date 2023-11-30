Years ago, Warner has delighted science fiction fans with the film called Mad Max: Fury Road, which has presented us with an interesting narrative that left us wanting more, which is why the production people got to work to create a product linked to the franchise. For that reason it was confirmed not long ago Furiouswhich does not follow the events after the end, but rather is a prequel as such.

This new movie will star Anya Taylor-Joy in the role he previously played Charlize Theron. The film will delve into the early years of the iconic character who arrived to surprise audiences in 2015. Despite the completion of production, Warner Bros. has scheduled the premiere for the summer of the following year, and that will make people see it as something that they want to appreciate no matter what in the theaters, and there won’t be much competition that wants to overshadow it.

This brings us to the event de CCXP in Brazilin which the actress has already been seen in her role through a poster at the stand.

Here you can check it:

This is the synopsis provided by Collider:

The prequel will present a different narrative, offering an explanation of how Joe gained the influence to rally the warriors against Furiosa and Max (Tom Hardy) on Fury Road. Although more details about Furiosa’s story will be released after the film’s theatrical release.

Here the first preview:

Furiosa will hit theaters next May 24, 2024.

Via: Collider

Editor’s note: The first film will be worth a second look, and you will also be forced to go to the cinema to see the prequel, since in IMAX theaters it may become the definitive experience. It will be a matter of waiting a few months.