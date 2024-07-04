A few months ago, something that anime fans had been waiting for for years was confirmed, and that was the confirmation that an amusement park Dragon Ball was in the making, news that clearly excited many people as well. However, since that first approach, not much more has been said, but it seems that things are changing and the project seems to be on the right track.

Recently, a small video has been released in which we can get an idea of ​​what this park will contain, with animation similar to the one we saw with Super Nintendo Worlda park that already has two themed installations in the world Super MarioIt is expected that there will be virtual reality attractions and, as in any place of this type, there will be no shortage of roller coasters and more mechanical games.

Here is the trailer:

Here is the description of the park:

The world’s first Dragon Ball-themed amusement park is currently under development by Qiddiya Investment Company. The theme park will contain seven themed lands based on different Dragon Balls, five main attractions, hotels, restaurants, and more for visitors to enjoy.



It is worth mentioning that this park will be installed in Qiddiya City, located in the Middle East. The facilities are expected to be completed in the 2026 or 27.

Via: DB Park

Author’s note: The site looks really good, even if it’s just a CGI trailer of what they already have planned to build. However, it’s a big impediment that it’s so far away from here.