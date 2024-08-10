Since D23, Marvel Studios had Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio on stage to show a new look at their upcoming Disney+ series: Daredevil: Born Again.

Cox returns as attorney Matt Murdock/The Man Without Fear, while D’Onofrio reprises his role as Fisk, better known as the Kingpin. They are joined on stage by Jon Bernthal, who returns as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Deborah Ann Woll, as Karen Page, and Elden Henson, who returns as Foggy Nelson.

During the presentation, the first trailer was released, which for now has not been officially released but is a leak that you can see on X.

Daredevil: Born Again hits D23 with new trailer

This trailer gives us the first few seconds of Wilson Bethel playing Bullseye. As well as a first look at one of Ultimate Spider-Man’s most beloved characters, White Tiger, it remains to be seen whether it will be the male or female version, although the images point to Hector Ayala. We’ll find out all of this later.

On the other hand, we don’t know his role in the new series Born Again, Mohan Kapoor makes a small appearance. The Indian actor plays Yusuf Khan, Kamala Khan’s father, who will undoubtedly be the future of the Young Avengers.

Likewise, Daredevil: Born Again confirms that it will have Muse as a villain. This character will make his debut in live action and undoubtedly promises more blood than we had in the Netflix series. If all goes well, this series will be one of the most beloved in the new era of Disney and Marvel Studios.

We leave you the trailer that is currently in X and not on Marvel’s official YouTube account. Hopefully you’ll watch it before it gets deleted.

