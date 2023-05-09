This year has been quite important in terms of movie releases in theaters, including ant man 3the movie of Super Mario Bros., Dungeons and Dragonsand recently with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. However, there is a premiere in the shadows that will surely shine on its own merit, and that is precisely oppenheimer of Christopher Nolan.

For those who don’t know much about the director’s name but have directed neither more nor less than films acclaimed as Batman: The Dark Knight and even Inception, which have been praised by critics and fans. In fact, the first trailer for the film has already been released, which includes action and drama scenes that will be liked by fans.

Here you can see it:

This is the synopsis of the tape:

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an epic IMAX thriller that plunges audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The film is produced by Emma Thomas, Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment and Christopher Nolan.

The film opens on July 21.

Via: comic book

editor’s note: I didn’t know about this movie until recently, but the director always puts out quality products, so maybe it’s worth checking out next summer. We’ll see if in the end a new box office hit is made, at least in the critical part.