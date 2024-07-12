After years of waiting, today the first official trailer has finally been released. Captain America: Brave New Worldthe new MCU film, and the first cinematic adventure in which this character is not played by Chris Evansbut by Anthony Mackie who, as you may recall, earned this title at the end of the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The first trailer gives us a glimpse of the story and political thriller that awaits us this time around. Although the references to the MCU are minimal, We get to see Harrison Ford in the role of Thunderbolt Ross and, to the surprise of many, there’s even a small glimpse of Red Hulk.

Likewise, it is possible to see Giancarlo Esposito in his role as the villain, of whom we still know little. The only absentee is Tim Blake, who will play The Leader. Captain America: Brave New World will hit theaters on February 14, 2025. In related topics, here you can see the first trailer of Agatha All Along. Likewise, Marvel boss confirms theory of Fantastic Four.

Author’s Note:

After a year without MCU movies, it will be interesting to see how audiences will react to this film. We’re talking about returning to the traditional formula and, considering Jonathan Major’s scandals, this installment won’t be focused on the multiverse, which may be a good thing in this case.

Via: Marvel