Although it seems that Keanu Reeves is not yet ready to reprise the role of John Wickits universe will remain standing. One of the first spin-offs that were confirmed was Ballerinaa film focused on the character of the same name. Now, After a long wait, we finally have the first trailer for this film.

Ballerina will star Rooney, played by Ana de Armasand who first appeared in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The film also stars Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus and Lance Reddick, in his final on-screen appearance. Ian McShane and Keanu Reeves are also expected to reprise their roles from the series.

The film is directed by Len Wiseman from a script by Shay Hatten and Derek Kolstad. Although Ballerina was originally set to hit theaters this year, Lionsgate has postponed it until 2025 to film some additional scenes that will add more action to the film.

Ballerina will hit theaters on June 6, 2025. In related news, more John Wick projects are in development. Likewise, John Wick 5 not yet in development.

