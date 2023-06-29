For some months it has been promised that the franchise of Avatar is going to have a glorious return, this through sequel films, a live action adaptation, promotional products and also video games. And speaking of the latter, the reveal trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance Fortunately for the fans.

From what can be admired in the video, they are going to recreate some of the essential events of the series, but it seems that they want to also go a little further than what you saw in its original conclusion. For its part, the settings are in three dimensions, but the art of the characters is in cel shading, this to preserve the essence of being a cartoon.

Here you can see it:

It is worth mentioning that the use of different characters in the video game is appreciated in addition to Aang, each mastering its different elements that fans of the franchise already know. For its part, the combat will be very action-style, so the slightly slower gameplay has been ruled out for those who expect an RPG.

It does not have a release date yet. However, there are already confirmed platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: The truth looks very simple although the cel shading technique is used for the characters. We will have to wait for longer advances to verify if in the end trying it could be worth it.