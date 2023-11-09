This week a new Netflix event was held, in which they were presenting previews of the productions that will arrive in the coming months, so fans have been more than satisfied with the type of content they are heading towards. the streaming site. And within everything shown, obviously I was going to highlight a certain advance that was already highly anticipated, more so by fans of the era of Nickelodeon where more serious shows took over the channel.

Many people are fond of Avatara series that was created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, which originally aired between 2005 and 2008. The plot takes place in a fictional world where some people have the ability to control one of the four elements: water, earth, fire and air. The protagonist of the series, Aang, is the last Airbender and the Avatar, a special figure who can master all four elements and play a crucial role in balancing the world.

This would obviously lead to an attempt to bring this story to live action, which happened when a movie called The Last Airbender. The same one that received a bad review from fans of the saga as well as the specialized press. For that reason, Netflix has put its hands on the brand to bring the plot but now in series as it happened at the time and this will have the name Avatar the last Airbender.

Here’s the trailer:

This is the synopsis that the platform has put online:

Long ago, the four nations of the world lived in harmony, since the Avatar – master of the four elements – maintained peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and decimated the Air Nomads, the Firebenders’ first step in conquering the world.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is the story of a young man belonging to the Air Nomads who wakes up in a world ravaged by war. With the help of his new friends Sokka and Katara, he embarks on an adventure full of action and challenges to claim his destiny: to be the next Avatar.

It is worth mentioning that you do not have to wait long to see this series on the streaming system, since it has been confirmed at February 22, 2024 like that day when the episodes are going to be released in their entirety. It is not known if it will be released gradually, or if they will all be in one exhibition. The same as Stranger Things, It is possible that the trend of splitting the season will continue to keep fans in the loop.

Remember that the program will be exclusive to Netflixa site where the animated series is also available.

Via: Netflix

Editor’s note: It will be interesting to take a look at the series, especially because the animated one is interesting, and seeing all that reflected in something similar to real life can delight or displease people depending on how they work with it. We will be judging in February.