This year has not been very positive for comics D.C. As for his film productions, this has been seen with negative criticism in Shazam 2The Flash, and more recently with the movie Blue Beetle. And while there is expected to be a major reset with Superman Legacymeanwhile there will be releases in the cinema, the clearest example of this is Aquaman 2 with Jason Momoa in the starring role.

So that the excitement for this film does not fade, a first trailer has been released in which we see fairly short scenes of what the main character will be like, as well as the supposed villain who will cause problems during the story. However, mostly text appears that tells us a message of preparation for something bigger in the future.

Here the video:

This is the synopsis:

Failing to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take down Aquaman once and for all. This time, Black Manta is more formidable than ever, wielding the power of the mythical Black Trident, unleashing an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former king of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must put aside their differences to protect his kingdom and save Aquaman’s family and the world from irreversible destruction.

It is worth mentioning that this trailer is just a taste of a much more extensive trailer that will release the film itself. DC and Warner next September 14 on the film’s official networks. Added to that is that the film already has a release date for December 20th in theaters, a date on which no more releases are planned that could overshadow it in any way.

Via: D.C.