We are in a time of renaissance for the franchise Aliensince it was released in theaters a few weeks ago Romulus, a film that brought back the essence of the product with traditional special effects and a story that emulates the first adventure brought many years ago. With this in mind, they are not going to waste the hype generated in the fans, so today a new piece of news emerged that will not let them rest in terms of content.

The channel of FX Network He announced with great fanfare, Alien: Eartha series project that will let us know how these creatures will behave in an environment where there are humans everywhere, the classic space station infested with these beings has been left behind. Therefore, human beings will have to start taking pertinent precautions in order not to have a planet full of these beings with predatory instincts.

You can see it here:

This is the synopsis:

When a mysterious spacecraft crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s highly anticipated television series Alien: Earth from creator Noah Hawley. The FX original series Alien: Earth arrives in 2025, only on Hulu.

It is worth mentioning that they are waiting for the product to have the best possible production, so the creator Noah Hawley is involved in the creation process, to this is added that it is planned to arrive in 2025 without a confirmed date. Finally, its transmission on the service of Huluand since it does not exist in our region, it is very possible that we will see it in Disney+given that FOX belongs to them.

Remember that the latest film in the saga is still available in some movie theaters.

Author’s note: We will definitely have to watch this new series, although the teaser is not very long it already promises a lot in terms of the design of these characters.