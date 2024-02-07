The series of A Quiet Place has become one of the most important in the horror genre in recent years. After two successful installments, a prequel focused on showing us the first days of the alien invasion that destroyed humanity is expected to be available in June of this year. Thus, Today the first trailer for this film was released.

On this occasion, A Quiet Place: Day One leaves aside the family we already know to focus on a new group of survivors. On this occasion, Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, and Djimon Hounsou are in charge of starring in this film, which is directed by Michael Sarnoski.

Although John Krasinski was the director and creator of the first two films, this time he remains a producer and supervisor. It is expected that A Quiet Place: Day One hits all theaters on June 28, 2024. On related topics, The Office I could have a movie. Likewise, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will once again star in a film.

Editor's Note:

I really liked the first movie A Quiet Place, and the idea of ​​monsters with great hearing is a good concept. Although I have not seen the second one, I am interested in this new film, although, from what I see in the trailer, it will focus more on generic moments of the genre, but I could be wrong about this.

Via: Paramount Pictures