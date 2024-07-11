It was recently announced that a new installment of the series would soon be revealed. Double Dragonand that has been fulfilled today, since they confirmed Revivea release that this time leaves the classic 8-bit style to move to three dimensions in the pure style of games like Tekken. Added to this is that the person responsible for the project is Arc System Works, who long ago bought the beat em up style franchise that was born in arcade machines.

To celebrate this announcement, a first trailer has been released. You can watch it below:

This is the description of the game:

1. Refreshed and stylish character graphics!: See your favorites from the golden age of arcades recreated in modern 3D graphics. Powerful enemies from your past return to face the Lee brothers. 2. The ultimate action-packed experience!: The player swipes across the screen horizontally to take down enemies in this beloved genre. Experience the same simple and intuitive gameplay, with controls and balance refined for the modern era. The carefully crafted experience, overseen by staff experienced in Arc System Works fighting game titles, makes it easy for new players to jump right in. 3. Strategic and exciting action!: Combat requires adaptation and variety, more than just button mashing. Dig deeper into strategy by learning enemy patterns and finding the most effective attack timings. Collect weapons scattered throughout the stages and make the most of the area’s tricks to gain the upper hand in battle!

It doesn’t have a release date yet, but it will arrive at some point in the 2025 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Youtube

Author’s note: The truth is that it looks very good, and it seems that there will be better fights, so we will have to see the advances that come.