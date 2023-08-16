A few months ago something important was announced for lovers of pop culture, as the franchise of Scott Pilgrim it would be returning in anime form after finishing its cycle with the comic, the movie and the video game. Since Netflix revealed to us the existence of this production, it has not been shown much further, but that has changed precisely today.

Through its social networks, the streaming company released the first trailer of what this show will look like, confirming that it is betting on high-quality animation, something that the company has already been implementing in all its original series. For their part, the return of the live action actors is confirmed to dub their characters and new original songs from the fictional franchise band.

Check the video here:

It is worth mentioning that at the end of the trailer something appears that no one remotely expected, that is precisely why the adaptation will be ready to be released in Netflix he November 17 of this same year. Of course, it is not mentioned if the show will fully address the volumes created by Brian Lee O Malley or if it will be only a few, dividing the story into different seasons like all anime.

We will need to know more as the release date approaches.

Via: Netflix

Editor’s note: This animation looks great, the truth is that Netflix has invested in this type of thing as happened with the Cyberpunk 2077 anime, so we will expect a quality program and hopefully it will be very faithful to the comic and separate from the movie.