for some years Disney has been in a constant trend of wanting to recreate its most famous animated films in live action format, we already saw that with aladdin, The Lion King, Cinderella, and recently with the upcoming premiere of The little Mermaid in theaters. However, they are not all the classics that return,s Peter Pan and Wendy You already have your trailer.

Through the official channel of Disney in Youtube This video has been released in which we see that the story of that cartoon is being taken as a basis, with the same characters and plot. That being the case, we will once again see Peter’s character looking for his lost shadow, and that is how he meets Wendywho invites to visit Never again.

Here the video:

This is the synopsis of the tape:

Peter Pan & Wendy introduces Wendy Darling, a girl afraid of leaving her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Along with her siblings and a little fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she meets an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on an exciting and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.

Remember that the tape will not reach theaters, but will be exclusive to disneyplus. Its premiere is next 28th of April.

via: Disney

Editor’s note: It seems that Disney is insistent on the issue of continuing to release films in this format, there are even sequels planned such as The Lion King and Aladdin. Looking at the first images of the trailer, I feel like it’s going to flop just like Pinocchio did a few months back.