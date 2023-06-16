Years ago a sequel to one of the most beloved animated movies of decades ago had been rumored. Chicken Run, which at the time innovated due to the stop motion technique with other special elements. And now, Netflix has allied with dreamworks to bring this production that will surely be accepted by the fans.

Through a small advance, we finally know the release date for this film, which will be the next December 15 through the streaming platform, thus ruling out that it be broadcast in theaters. For its part, in Latam it is expected that it will have the dubbing actors who played their roles in the first one, since it is a well-remembered film.

You can watch the trailer here:

This is the synopsis of the film:

After escaping from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has found a peaceful island sanctuary for the entire herd. But back on the mainland, all the chickens are facing a new threat, and Ginger and her team decide to go inside.

It is worth mentioning that the tape will not take into account the years after what happened in the first one, since it is basically a direct continuation of the events. Of course, in the video we see that they are going to introduce us to the daughter who ginger had with rockythe romantic interest of the first part.

Via: Netflix

Editor’s note: The truth is that I am very excited to see this film, and the fact is that the first one is one of the classics that I will never forget. The only bad thing I see is that it doesn’t come out in theaters.