Although it may seem strange, today is a special day for the franchise of Star Warssince quite a few announcements were given that users who are fans of this brand now owned by Disney. Just a few minutes ago the first preview of the long-awaited series of Ahsokawhich even already has a month of official premiere.

From what is seen on the screen, the Jedi He will go through different difficulties, including other characters who have their lightsabers, as well as bounty hunters who want to end his existence. For their part, the action scenes continue to maintain the current quality of the franchise in other adaptations such as The Mandalorian.

Here you can see it:

As for the month of release for the program, it will be in August of this year when fans will be able to enjoy the episodes week by week. It remains to be seen how many episodes there will be and how long each one will last.

This is his synopsis to date:

Star Wars: Ahsoka is the live action series that revolves around the mythical animated character from Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano, whose debut was in The Mandalorian series.

Remember that it will be exclusive to DisneyPlus.

Via: Disney

Editor’s note: The truth looks very good, and it seems that the director of The Mandalorian is going to be in charge, so it is possible that it ends up being a decent product and that there is no repeat of Obi-Wan. We will then have to wait a few more months.