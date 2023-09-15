Today’s Nintendo Direct has had several interesting announcements, this with great productions such as Princess Peach: Showtime!, Super Mario RPG and more games that are future-proofed on the Switch console. One that could be considered minor was the revelation of Another Code: Recollectionthe return of a franchise Cing who began his life in nintendo ds.

According to the description, the game of Nintendo DS, Trace Memory, and its sequel, which was never released in North America, return completely improved for the system switch as Another Code: Recollection. A compilation that fans will like.

Here you can see it:

It is worth mentioning that not only is it a port of these games, but they have also been worked in the best way to adapt to the console in turn, so the functions of the double screen have changed to conventional controls. Added to this is the graphic section with more colors, textures and details that fans of the anime-style world will appreciate.

Remember that this game is released on January 19, 2024.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: The truth is a perfect opportunity for users to learn about this lost Nintendo saga. And their original deliveries are not the cheapest in our times.