The first ferry of the season from Toulon arrived in Alcudia on Sunday and Health Professionals were on hand to check all of the arrivals.

Four of the 545 passengers were unable to provide a negative PCR test from within 72 hours of arrival.

A secondary control performed on all four passengers proved negative.

The Toulon-Alcudia ferries normally run 4 times a week and the journey takes around 11 hours.