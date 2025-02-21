



He Betis will be in the round of 16 of the Conference League despite the defeat suffered before the Gent (0-1). In the first leg, the Verdiblanco team had won by 0-3. This Thursday’s meeting on the return of the continental competition play-off became the first of the season in which Betis Do not mark in your stadium. There were occasions. In the first half and also in the second. However, none of the Verdiblancos soccer players finally found goal.

In total they are 17 Official matches That the team trained by Manuel Pellegrini has faced so far in Heliopolis so far this season. The road began on August 15 with a draw (1-1) against Girona on the first day of LaLiga. Bartra was the author of the Verdiblanco goal on that occasion.

Since then, the Betic team marked at least once in the next 15 official matches at Benito Villamarín. In the First Division Championship and also in Conference League meetings. Until Thursday’s encounter came against the Gent. In the first half, Vitor Roque and Abde starred opportunities. The Brazilian striker also had occasions in the second half before being expelled with a direct red card after a review in the VAR in the 83rd minute, soccer players like Chimy and Isco also tested although without finding the Gent goal.

The defeat this Thursday came after two consecutive games in which the Betic team had scored three goals in each. 0-3 in the first leg of the tie against the Gent and 3-0 in the visit of the Royal Society in LaLiga. So far, the Betic team has twelve games of the First Division Championship and five in European competition at home. The total balance leaves eight wins, six draws and three losses.