In it Culiacan airporta Aeroméxico commercial plane was hit by bullets when he was trying to take off towards Mexico City, the aeronautics Aeroméxico announced it through its official Twitter.

No injuries were reported. The damaged plane is the one that covered route 162 with registration XAVSU that resulted in damage to the fuselage which caused a failure in the hydraulic system.

The fact, according to Javier Oliva, National Security Analyst from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, said that the attack on this plane could be classified as terrorismin an interview with Karla Iberia Sánchez, for ForoTV.

This is the first time that a commercial plane with civilians on board has been hit by firearms during an armed confrontation. Aeroméxico added that the flight was canceled for security reasons.

He added that the plane had not started its takeoff run, it was said that the company’s protocols were activated and the corresponding notices were given and they coordinated with authorities for investigations. They reported that customers and collaborators were put to safety.

The event occurred around 9 in the morning at the Culiacán international airport. A video circulating through social networks shows the passengers of the plane trying to take shelter between the seats of the plane.

We recommend you read:

Ovidio Guzmán “El Ratón”, son of “El Chapo” is captured in Culiacán, Sinaloa

Red Cross lives violent wave in Sinaloa; reports of remains of ambulances and kidnappings of paramedics

Until now, the city of Culiacán continues to burn vehicles. Economic activities have been suspended in Culiacán and authorities ask not to leave. The United States has extended the red travel alert to Sinaloa due to the violent acts.