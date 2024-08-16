Panda bear Ying Ying became the World’s oldest first-time giant panda mother after giving birth to a pair of twins in Hong Kong on Thursday, August 15.

Ying Ying gave birth to the puppies just one day before her 19th birthday –equivalent to 57 human years-, the newspaper reported South China Morning Post.

Hong Kong’s Ocean Park, where Ying Ying and her partner Le Le live, described the birth as “a real rarity”.

Both cubs are now under 24-hour intensive care and will spend a few months under observation.

“As a first-time mother, Ying Ying was very nervous. She spent much of her time lying on the ground and writhing around,” the park said in a statement released late Thursday.

Until now, The couple had failed to conceive despite several rounds of natural mating. and an artificial insemination procedure that took place in 2023.

According to the park, Ying Ying began showing symptoms of pregnancy or pseudo-pregnancy, including decreased appetite, increased resting time and changes in hormone levels, in late July.

However, The pregnancy was not detected until last Sunday.when the park’s veterinarians confirmed it through an ultrasound.

During this week, Ying Ying showed symptoms such as increased activity and irritability, and finally gave birth to twin puppies just after midnight, after more than five hours of labor.

“This birth is a real rarity, especially considering that Ying Ying is the oldest giant panda on record to have successfully given birth for the first time,” Ocean Park president Paulo Pong Kin-yee said in the statement.

The female calf, weighing 122 grams, was born first, followed by her brother, weighing 112 grams.

The park said the cubs are “very fragile.” and they need time to stabilize, especially the female, which had a lower body temperature, had weaker cries and was eating less.

Ying Ying showed symptoms such as increased activity and irritability, and finally gave birth to the twin cubs just after midnight, after more than five hours of labor. Photo:iStock Share

Both cubs are now under 24-hour intensive care and will spend a few months under observation.

Local Chief Executive John Lee commented on the news to the press, expressing his gratitude to China for gifting giant pandas to Hong Kong.which “fully demonstrates their care and support for the city.”

“We would also like to thank the Ocean Park team for taking good care of An An, Jia Jia, Ying Ying and Le Le over the years, as well as the experts from the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas for their continued support, which enabled Ying Ying and Le Le to give birth to this pair of cubs,” she added.

