Barcelona’s disastrous season has allowed Atlético de Madrid’s losing streak to go unnoticed. The mattress team is out of the Champions League positions and has only obtained two points more than the culé team.
The losing streak of the team coached by Diego Pablo Simeone has begun to take on a recurring character and many Atlético are beginning to ask for what was practically sacrilege recently: a change of coach.
This team had gotten used to breaking records and surpassing positive statistics, but the one that we come to announce today shows that things for Atleti are not going as well as they would like.
It is the first time since 2011 that the rojiblanco team has been defeated consecutively in three league games. The defeats against Mallorca, Real Madrid and Sevilla take him away from the Whites by 13 points and from Sevilla to eight. The last time Atlético de Madrid obtained zero out of nine points, the coach was Quique Sánchez Flores and the stage the club was experiencing was anything but hopeful.
Things must change and get better but this Atlético de Madrid will have a lot of work ahead of it if it wants to reengage in the fight for the league, as the fans are eager to revalidate that title that they deserved so much last season.
