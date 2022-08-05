About 1.4 million people watched the first episode of on Thursday night Thinking of Holland . The NPO 1 program, in which Janny van der Heijden and André van Duin sail through the Netherlands, is therefore in third place in the list of most watched programs, according to Stichting KijkOnderzoek.

In the first episode, 75-year-old Van Duin and 67-year-old Van der Heijden sailed from Leiden to Katwijk aan Zee. After that they will visit Middelburg, Amsterdam and Volendam. Also the previous season of Thinking of Holland was viewed by more than a million people every week.

The most watched programs of the evening were it NOS News from 8 p.m. on NPO 1 (1.5 million) and smartest person on NPO 2 (1.4 million). It was the most viewed RTL program Half past seven News on RTL 4 (887,000). For SBS6 that was Show news with 410,000 viewers.

