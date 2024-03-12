After the disappearance of search engine Lorenza Cano at the beginning of the year, a new tragedy has hit her family. This Monday, March 11, the city shook with the murder of Jesús Donaldo Macías, Cano's son-in-lawan event confirmed by “Desaparecidos Guanajuato” in an official statement.

Preliminary reports reveal that Macías was brutally attacked by armed individuals in the San José neighborhood, just 600 meters from the place where Cano's husband and son lost their lives on January 15. His body, dressed in a white T-shirt and shorts, was found lying in front of a grocery store, supposedly his property.

This new episode of violence reveals the vulnerability of a family that has suffered the worst of misfortunes. Since the kidnapping of Lorenza Cano on January 15, perpetrated by armed individuals who also took the lives of her husband and son in a desperate attempt to protect her, justice has remained elusive.

Despite the efforts of the authorities, represented by regional prosecutor B; Israel Aguado Silva, who announced the arrest of the alleged perpetrators just a week after the kidnapping, the lack of solid evidence led to the release of the accused.

The attorney general of the state of Guanajuato, Carlos Zamarripa, promised vigorous actions against organized crime, particularly in the municipality of Villagrán, known for being the cradle of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel. However, to date, no additional details have been provided regarding the arrests made nor has any information been given regarding the whereabouts of Lorenza Cano.