A special mass with the offering of spritz and appetizers: Don Andrea Ricatti in the midst of controversy for his “Aperimessa”

Brother Andrew RicattiFranciscan father of the university parish of San Domenico di Urbinohas entered the midst of a controversy over an initiative he proposed. It is a “Aperitif”, that is, a religious celebration at the end of which Spritz and appetizers offered to all those who took part. Active since last year, Don Ricatti decided to sponsor it again this year with a nice poster that read “2xone” with the image of Jesus and that of the glass of wine and the wafers accompanied by a glass of spritz.

Don Ricatti’s initiative and the number of young people he brings to mass

The poster went viral in a very short time and aroused much controversy, so much so that Don Ricatti, together with the bishop, decided to modify the brochure a little but not the proposal. Asked by Affaritaliani.it Don Ricatti explained: “I am calm, the initiative It’s been going on since last year. This year we just thought about a new poster because the university parish changes every year, there are new students and new freshmen arriving and so, to make the initiative known to those who will arrive, we thought about sponsoring it”. He certainly didn’t expect such a success which, by now, is practically national.

The initiative had also worked the previous year, 2023, when it had been advertised only through the word of mouth: “For the weekly masses, about forty or fifty young people always came,” the Franciscan explained, “but for special events there were about a hundred of them in the parish”. For next year, and thanks to this poster, Fra Ricatti expects more.

Don Ricatti on the controversy: “I am calm, it has been publicized”

Regarding the controversies it is said “serene and calm” and adds: “In fact, we often joke about it with the kids”. “I must admit that I didn’t give it too much weight also because my goal wasn’t to create controversy. I didn’t pay attention to either the positive or negative comments. The good thing is that it was publicized and that theinitiative was known at national level. Many have understood the meaning of this proposal, so much so that there have been other parish priests who asked me about advice to set up a university pastoral care dedicated to young people”. In short, in the end the “Aperimessa” had its effect.