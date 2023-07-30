The Croatian leaves the Rossoneri after four seasons: the first two were good, the last few bad. For him in the Rossoneri 29 goals in 123 appearances

Michael Antonelli

The exclusion from the American tour put an end to the story with Milan. Ante Rebic will go to Besiktas and will leave the Rossoneri after an experience in chiaroscuro and split in half: two excellent years, two so-so. In Milan he started as a faithful squire of Pioli, as the months went by he ended up on the sidelines of the technical project.

flop numbers — 2022/23 serves as a summary. As seen for Origi and Ballo-Tourè (also excluded from the trip to the States and ready to marry elsewhere), Rebic did not make an impact in the last season. Indeed, more often than not he was absent unjustified with merciless numbers, considering the 1,226 minutes collected between the championship and the cups. Thirty-one appearances, 3 goals and 2 assists the tally (put together at the beginning of the season, among other things, with the brace against Udinese and the subsequent flashes against Empoli and Verona). The end of the year had already outlined the future, with the Croatian even finishing off the squad list for the last matches against Juve and Verona. A technical choice, linked to training sessions carried out without the necessary intensity and to some unwelcome attitudes in the locker room.

swing — A queue that clashes with a bond that had given him and Milan satisfaction, given that in the first two seasons in the shadow of the Duomo Rebic had been the sprint man for Pioli. One to count on, to hold on to in the final rushes. To photograph his characteristic, the 11 goals scored in 2019-20 from the twentieth matchday onwards (with which the confirmation in the Rossoneri was sweaty) and the 10 of 2020-21, complete with a hat-trick against Turin. A golden period in which he had given a big hand to the Devil for the return to the Champions League, also signing the first symbolic goal on his return to the Europe of the greats (in the 3-2 knockout against Liverpool, in England). Then the swing with injuries (between back, adductor and ankle problems), benches and an eclipse that didn't help the team in the difficulties at all.

now turkey — After a twelfth role always called into question when necessary, Rebic is thus preparing to leave Milan after 123 games, 29 goals and 17 assists. His contract expires in 2025 and above all weighs heavily on the coffers of the club in via Aldo Rossi, given the approximately 4.7 million gross. To bring him to Turkey, Besiktas will immediately give the Rossoneri a check for 500,000 euros, which with various and possible bonuses could become 2 million. After weeks of purchases, the player trading operation starts for Furlani and Moncada.