The emergency clinic was up and running amazingly quickly in March. The potential danger of the coronavirus was hardly known, and above all, it was hardly understood what consequences the lockdown in China could have on the global economy – the senior government doctors Olaf Scholz and Peter Altmaier were already sitting in front of the cameras and announcing how much money would be used to rescue the patient called German economy would be taken in hand.

The first medicine was the “bazooka”. Later came the “boom” with the stimulus package. The coalition could not be accused of waiting and doing too little.

But on the contrary. Questions are already being raised as to whether it was not a little too much of a good thing that Black-Red has initiated over the past six months. This will also shape the budget debate that is now beginning with a view to 2021. Because the budget closure for 2020 and the question of the extent to which credit authorizations become actual debts, the sum of the tax losses and the direct costs for subsidies or measures in the economic stimulus package, then become relevant.

Finance Minister Scholz (SPD) and Union parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus expect that the exception regulation of the debt brake will have to be used again in 2021. In the opposition, however, the suspicion has long been growing that the coalition parties are using the opportunity of the crisis to bring more money to the people than necessary – or at least for the wrong purposes.

The protective shield that has been put in place is huge – far larger than in the financial crisis after 2007. The guarantee framework for credit programs for companies amounts to 820 billion euros, including through the newly launched Economic Stabilization Fund, which alone has a volume of 600 billion euros.

353 billion euros were made available for measures that can also take effect in the federal budget. The stimulus package presented in June alone amounts to 130 billion euros. This year, 218 billion euros in new federal debt are earmarked for financing.

Immediate aid: Very broad framework

But what is the interim balance? Is that just enough? Do you have to refill? Or is it going better than expected? Some figures at least suggest that the balance sheet may not be quite as drastic in the end. One program was completed at the end of May – the emergency aid for small businesses and self-employed people. 50 billion euros were made available for this.

The demand was great, but the volume was far from being exhausted, according to statements from the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Accordingly, around 2.3 million applications were made, of which 1.9 million were approved. 14.3 billion euros were distributed. Since these grants do not have to be repaid, but must be taxed as income, an as yet unknown amount flows back to the state.

Bridging aids were launched as a follow-up program, expanded to include larger medium-sized companies. They were initially valid for the months of June, July and August and have now been extended by the coalition. By the end of the current month, only a good 40 percent of the application volume of 759 million euros had been approved – a sum that is distributed among around 43,000 applicants.

Have you arrived at the right people?

As you can see, the demand is by no means excessive here either. But the coalition claims that the money arrives where it is needed most: According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, a third of the applications come from the catering sector, and another ten percent from travel companies. On average, an application for a funding amount of 18,000 euros is submitted. Up to 150,000 euros were possible for the three months in summer.

Concerning the guarantees, too, the fears did not arise. So far, around 4,300 grants have been requested from the guarantee banks, of which more than three quarters have been approved. The loan volume is manageable: 860 million euros. So far, nine commitments with a total volume of 2.7 billion euros have been made in the large guarantee program. Two applications with a total of 565 million euros are still open.

As part of the huge economic stabilization fund, only two approved applications totaling around 6.2 billion euros have accrued so far. So here too the demand remains moderate.

KfW offers well used

Aid from the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (which also includes quick loans) is distributed relatively quickly: out of almost 84,000 applications, a good 80,000 have been approved, with a volume of 45 billion euros. Here, too, the government claims accuracy: over 90 percent of the loans in the KfW special program – these are the liquidity aids that are not capped – are granted in the segment up to 800,000 euros, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, i.e. go to small or medium-sized companies.

In addition to higher spending, the loss of income in particular is driving up new debt. Scholz has budgeted a tax minus of 66 billion euros in the second supplementary budget for the current year – 15 billion of this for sales tax, which was reduced by the end of the year to stimulate the economy. There are also tax deferrals and tax relief for companies and the self-employed.

By the end of July, the deficit in the federal budget was just under 22 billion euros. So here is the prospect that the calculated slump will not be quite as bad in the end – because the indicators for the economy are pointing upwards.