ofAndreas Knobloch shut down

First the break-in went wrong for two criminals, then one of the two dies while trying to escape on the train tracks. A fatal accident in Hessen.

Bensheim – burglars on the run. There are car chases and spectacular stunts in numerous Hollywood films. Whether with a happy ending for the criminal or not, these are scenes that everyone has seen on television before. The film recordings are very different from reality. And sadly, a criminal died trying to escape in Germany.

Hessen: Fatal accident after breaking into the bakery

What happened? A man and his accomplice got into a bakery in the Hessian town of Bensheim at 1.45 a.m. on Saturday night. Around 40,000 people live in the southern Hessian city. The two burglars wanted to break into the safe. Unsuccessfully, however, they refrained from doing so and had to be content with a smaller prey, like that dpa reported.

Hessen: Burglars can only plunder the cash register

Only the cash register with coins were looted by the two. The break-in did not go unheard, they set off the alarm. The police arrived. The men set out on foot. A patrol followed the duo. When they ran across the railroad tracks at Bensheim station at 1.55 a.m., a freight train rushed to them, which they overlooked. The conductor made an emergency stop, but one man was fatally injured. The accomplice escaped. No evidence of the man’s identity has yet been obtained

According to the police, the train route between Auerbach and Zwingenberg had to be completely closed until the early hours of the morning. The permanent detective service of the police headquarters in South Hesse has taken over the investigation into the accident

