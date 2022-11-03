DLike every industry, the automotive industry has its own language habits. Model updates or facelifts, as they are commonly called, are called LCI at BMW. The abbreviation stands for Lifecycle Impulse. And the big X7, which only plays a minor role in Germany but is a big deal in the USA, is now getting the “most comprehensive LCI” of all time after just three years. Production in Spartanburg/South Carolina has been running since August, and the fresh X7s are already on the market.

There are three different engines on offer, one diesel and two petrol engines. All three have been redesigned from the ground up, BMW sees itself prepared for all coming, even stricter emission standards. A plug-in hybrid is not on offer, but the engine rooms are now mildly hybridized and have a 48-volt onboard system. An electric motor integrated into the eight-speed automatic ensures a power increase of 12 hp and increases the torque by 20 Newton meters if necessary. The top engine is a 4.4-liter V8 with 530 hp and a maximum torque of 750 Nm. The other two engines are in-line six-cylinder engines, each with a displacement of three liters, the key figures for the diesel are 352 hp and 720 Nm maximum torque, the petrol engine has 380 hp and 540 Nm.

Not only the engines are new, inside the driver can now look forward to the curved display from the brand new 7 series, the operating system is also the latest, that of the eighth generation. In addition, the basic equipment has been significantly expanded, a four-zone automatic air conditioning system or a three-part panoramic glass roof are now always there, among other things.









From the outside, the new X7 is immediately recognizable by the two-part headlight units, just like in the new 7 series. For the first time, 23-inch wheels are also available as an option for a BMW. The tailgate is still divided horizontally in two, the trunk volume is up to 2100 liters, a third row of seats is possible. Even behind it there is still room for a calculated 300 liters.







On the first test drives, the all-wheel drive X7 proved to be as sovereign as expected, and we see the curved display as a great benefit. The prices for the X7 start at a brisk 97,000 euros, in line with the upper class.