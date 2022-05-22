Dhe Korean Hyundai Group is well established in Europe. The vehicles from Hyundai and sister Kia achieve far more than respectable success, and a third group brand has been trying its luck for a year: Genesis is supposed to pick up the premium customers, and the work is being done with the well-known determination. Five models are already on the market, and in June the half-dozen will be full, the all-electric GV60 making its debut. It is technically closely related to the electric models Hyundai Ioniq 5 (see adjacent page) and the Kia EV6, which are causing a sensation, but has a completely independent appearance. Genesis will soon submit two more electric cars, the GV70 and the large G80 sedan will be battery cars.

The V stands for versatility (Versatility), says Genesis, so the GV60 is also an SUV, albeit a flat one with a height of 1.58 meters. The length of 4.52 meters makes it just as compact, the wheelbase of 2.90 meters ensures good space. The interior offers the usual high level of quality from Genesis, and the designers are particularly proud of the glass gear selector lever in the shape of a sphere. That actually looks very chic. Of course, you can only choose to go forward or backward, the supposed shift paddles on the steering wheel are for varying the strength of the recuperation. The GV60 also comes with 800-volt technology, fast charging is possible with up to 350 kW, which ideally means filling the battery from 10 to 80 percent in less than 20 minutes. The lithium-ion battery in the underbody has a capacity of 77 kWh, and the range is said to be a good 450 kilometers. The camera-based exterior mirrors, which are subject to a surcharge, make the GV60 an eye-catcher.

There are two versions on offer, Sport and Sport Plus, both of which have a motor on the front and rear axles and all-wheel drive. 234 hp or a strong 490 hp can be put on the road, the maximum torque is either 605 or 700 Newton meters. The basic prices are around 56,000 or 71,000 euros, minus the subsidy. But for Genesis, supply chains are no exception. If you order today, you have to wait up to nine months for your customized car.